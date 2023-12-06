Journalist’s body congratulates Revanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Journalistla AdhyayanaVedika on Tuesday congratulated the new CLP leader and Chief Minister designate. Following the announcement by the AICC that A Revanth Reddy was the new CLP leader, the journalist platform congratulated the PCC chief upon his elevation. “In view of swearing-in of Revanth Reddy as CM and other MLAs as Ministers of the State, the Vedika expresses good wishes. I hope the newly formed Congress government will adopt a pro-people approach to governance,” said Vedika president B Venugopal Reddy and general secretary Sadiq.