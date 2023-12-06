Live
- Anakapalli: CPM demands compensation to cyclone-hit paddy farmers
- Visakha Airport made operational 24/7 for 2 days
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extend greetings to Revanth Reddy
- Revanth meets Cong top brass in Delhi
- Telangana will reach new heights under Revanth Reddy: Manickam Tagore
- Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled along KK line due to landslides near Taida Sivalingapuram
- Apple Faces Potential Triple Challenges in India Due to iPhone USB-C Issue
- Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues
- Congress MLAs undergoing training at Ella hotel
- AP govt. extends the distribution of elderly pension by a day
Just In
Journalist’s body congratulates Revanth
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana Journalistla AdhyayanaVedika on Tuesday congratulated the new CLP leader and Chief Minister designate. Following the announcement by the AICC that A Revanth Reddy was the new CLP leader, the journalist platform congratulated the PCC chief upon his elevation. “In view of swearing-in of Revanth Reddy as CM and other MLAs as Ministers of the State, the Vedika expresses good wishes. I hope the newly formed Congress government will adopt a pro-people approach to governance,” said Vedika president B Venugopal Reddy and general secretary Sadiq.
