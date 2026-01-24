Joyalukkas diamond jewellery show debuts in city

Hyderabad: Joyalukkas has launched its Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show at the Fortune Cyber showroom on Miyapur Road, Kondapur. The exhibition, which opened on Friday, is scheduled to run until 8 February, offering customers a unique opportunity to explore a curated collection of high-end diamonds.

The show features a diverse range of jewellery, extending from elaborate statement bridal sets to contemporary pieces designed for everyday elegance. Each design showcased in the exhibition is a limited-edition masterpiece that blends timeless tradition with modern aesthetics.

Joy Alukkas, the Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, stated that to mark the occasion, customers will receive a free gold coin with every purchase of diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh and above during the exhibition period. He invited visitors to explore an exquisite world of diamonds where every piece reflects luxury, love, and timeless charm.