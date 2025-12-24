Joyful Christmas Celebrations Organised at Pallavi Model School

Nagar kurnool: Christmas celebrations were held in a grand manner at Pallavi Model School in the Nagarkurnool district headquarters. On this occasion, students entertained everyone with various colourful costumes, adding charm to the event.

As part of the celebrations, several cultural programmes were organised, creating a festive atmosphere on the school campus. Songs, dances and special performances drew appreciation from the audience.

The school Principal and members of the management team attended the programme and congratulated the students. The organisers stated that the aim of the celebrations was to instil cultural values, unity and joy among the students.