Jr doctors call off strike, resume OP services

Hyderabad: Statingth at they had got a positive response from the higher authorities, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has called off their strike on Friday and with this, the OPs resumed in the Government Hospitals.

The junior doctors had issued the strike notice on August 14 and later entered into the strike boycotting the outpatient services after the incident of rape and murder of a medico student in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The doctors said that they have got a positive response for the demands they raised with the officials. Consequently the scheduled strike was called off. This development underscores a significant step towards resolving the grievances put forth by the association, signalling constructive dialogue between junior doctors and administrative bodies.

The junior doctors said that all medical services including outpatient, electives, ward duties and emergency care will continue to function without disruption. This commitment to maintain essential healthcare services reflects the dedication of the medical community to prioritise patient care while also advocating for their professional rights.

“We thank each and every one who came to support our strike and stood for the slain medical student. Our current progress is a direct result of our tireless efforts and dedication. We want to specify that we are committed to justice for the doctor and we will be closely monitoring the court proceedings and express strong belief in the Chief Justice of India,” the junior doctors said.

The doctors further said that if any instances of injustice were sensed by JUDA, they would be going for strike once again on these grounds along with other RDAs across the country.

Earlier in the day, the junior doctors staged a protest at the Gandhi Hospital premises with their demands. They had earlier decided to continue the strike but as per the decision of various doctors associations and also the APJUDAs who have withdrawn the strike, the TJUDAs decided to call off their strike.