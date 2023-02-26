Jubilant Group to open facility in Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Jubilant Bhartia Group, a global leader in pharma- and lifesciences, announced that it will establish a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad to benefit from the extraordinary talent pool of the city. The centre will be based in Genome Valley, a hub of major Indian and global pharma companies and renowned R&D organisations.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors like pharmaceuticals, contract R&D services, proprietary novel drugs, lifescience ingredients and agri-products. It has four flagships companies- Jubilant Pharmova, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jubilant FoodWorks and Jubilant Industries. Currently, it has a global workforce of around 46,000 employees.

The announcement was made after Telangana Industries & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group at BioAsia 2023. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present at the meeting.

On the occasion, KT Rama Rao said, "Jubilant's entry into Hyderabad is a testament to the city's vibrant ecosystem, extraordinary infrastructure and rich talent pool that drives innovation. With this, the city has emerged as the' Lifesciences Research Capital'. The State government is committed to providing full support and cooperation to the group to help them grow organically within the State".

Hari S Bhartia said, "Over the past few years, Hyderabad has become a centre for biotechnology and life sciences, bringing in a great deal of investment from industry. It provides a favourable ecosystem for developing biotechnology and life sciences businesses, with a wide variety of qualified talent pools, world-class infrastructure and business-friendly government."

He further said, "As a result, many prominent businesses have established themselves in Hyderabad. Jubilant Pharmova's subsidiary Jubilant Biosys will also explore setting up a state of art facility in Genome Valley in near future." Hyderabad is regarded as the epicenter for drug discovery and development services in Asia. The city also serves more than 1,000 innovators globally.