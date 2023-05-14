Jubilant oppn sees BJP’s downfall in Karnataka defeat

Hyderabad: The opposition parties are more jubilant over the defeat of BJP in Karnataka than the victory of Congress party. Several leaders tweeted hailing the defeat of BJP beginning of the end of saffron party in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the trend in the Karnataka election results will continue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too, Pawar said. “Our aim was to defeat the BJP,” he added.

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said, “I salute the people of Karnataka, all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming, and I think BJP will lose both elections. This is the beginning of the end of 2024...Now, I don’t think they (BJP) will cross even 100.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said People will teach BJP a lesson. In all upcoming elections-Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, they (BJP) will learn a lesson.”

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin congratulated the Congress party over its spectacular victory. In a tweet he said, “ The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponent, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of voters and they have taught a befitting lesson to BJP.

The Congress leader Siddaramaiah said people voted for change. It is a big victory for the party. “I thank Rahul Gandhi, DKS and everyone. I thank the people of Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying, We accept this result. We will continue to work for the people of Karnataka as a constructive opposition...Rahul Gandhi said abroad that there is no democracy in India. Today people should ask him what he thinks about democracy and EVMs.