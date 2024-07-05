Jubilation over the selection of a tribal student for India's coaching camp

Bhadrachalam: Parents of this tribal student from Lakshmidevi Palli Gattumalle village are Satyanarayana and Anita. They belong to a tribal farming family. They have three daughters, Padige is the first daughter.



Padiga Indu is studying class 10 in tribal gurukulam in Bhupal Congratulations are pouring in for Indu being selected for the coaching camp organized by India Athletics. Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Mr. B.Rahul IAS, Tribal Gurukulam Regional Coordinating Officer Mr. Tumiki Venkateswara Raju, Sports Officer Mr. Ravikumar, Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam Principal Mr. M Devdas, Tribal Gurukulam Society OfficersThis was greatly appreciated. They aspired to excel in this coaching camp and represent the Indian team.

Joined this Gurukulam in the fifth standard. This student, who has been passionate about sports since childhood, has shown her sporting talent by participating in many competitions. Recently participated in National Athletics meet held in Rajasthan and participated in 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters race, shot put,She showed her ability in long jump, high jump and discus throw. N.I.D.J.A. M-24 has been selected for the coaching camp. While such coaching camps are organized in five states in India, it is special that this student has been selected for the Bhopal coaching camp. Ind, who is from Telangana state and falls under 14 category, got this opportunity. Indu left for this coaching camp for 15 days in Bhopalwent to.

Happy to see Giri child excelling in sports: Sri Tumiki Venkateswara Raju, RCO, Tribal Gurukulam

Tribal Gurukul Regional Coordination Officer Mr. Tumiki Venkateswara Raju said that it is happy that Giri children are excelling in sports along with studies. Padige Indu, who has been selected for India's coaching camp in athletics, was felicitated at Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam on Friday.RCO was the chief guest and spoke. He praised it as a role model for tribal children. He asked to climb more high peaks in the coming days.

In this felicitation program, Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam Principal Mr. M. Devadasu said that he is very happy that a student studying in his Tribal Gurukulam has been selected for India Coaching Camp. Such opportunitiesHe said that Giri gives inspiration to many children. He said that it is gratifying that their college children are excelling in sports as well as the college school PD PETs, teaching and non-teaching team. Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam PET Ramulamma, Coach L. Kavita, PD A Parvathi, B. Ramya and others participated in this program.