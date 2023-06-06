June 7, Telangana Government to Celebrate "Irrigation Water Day

Hyderabad: The State government will celebrate “Irrigation Water Day”. Meetings will be organised in each constituency to explain the progress achieved in the irrigation sector. The State Irrigation Department will hold a meeting on the achievements of the Telangana irrigation sector at Rabindra Bharti. CM KCR will attend the meeting.



Telangana Rashtra Avatarna Dashabdi Utsavalu(Decennial celebrations) is a festival organised by the Government of Telangana in the historical context of entering the tenth year after completion of nine years of formation of Telangana State. The 21-day festival from June 2nd, 2023 will include plays, poetry recitals, Ashtavadhanas, cinema, performances by folk artists, music, dance, folklore, and cultural events.

KCR is will highlight how the state has witnessed transformation in Irrigation sector which had helped the farmers to turn Agriculture into a profitable profession.

He is likely to refer to projects like the Sriramsagar project, and explain how Godavari water was reaching the Kakatiya canal tail end lands, the government ongoing works on various projects on Krishna river etc.

It may be recalled that in Palamuru district, 4 projects have been made available and more than 8 lakh acres of land was being irrigated. 50,250 acres were irrigated by Koilsagar. 3.85 lakh acres have come to life through the Kalwa Kurti upliftment scheme. 2.03 lakh acres are being irrigated through Rajiv Bhima and another two lakh acres under Nettempadu.

With Kaleswaram, the drought area now gets abundant water for agriculture. Cultivated area in this part had almost doubled. In 2014-15, Yasangi and monsoon combined area under cultivation was 1.31 crore acres, which has increased to 2.09 crore acres in 2022-23. Horticultural crops are grown in 15-20 lakh acres additionally every year.

Expenditure by the erstwhile government on Telangana projects in ten years from 2004 to 2014 was only 38,405.2 crores.

Between 2014 to 2023, the amount spent by Telangana government on projects was Rs.1.69 lakh crores. The percentage of cultivated area increased in the country in 75 years was 7.7%. Whereas the percentage of cultivated area increased in Telangana in 9 years was 117%. Average ground water level rose in 9 years was 4.14 meters.

The pending projects completed by the Telangana government in seven years are as follows- Kalvakurthi, Rajeev Bhima, Nettempadu, Koilsagar, Mid Manair , Singuru Canals, Ellampalli, Kinnerasani, Palemvagu, Kumrabhimmattadi Vagu, Neelvai, Jagannathpur.