Junior colleges face severe faculty shortage in dist

Mahabubnagar: Government junior and degree colleges across the district are grappling with a severe shortage of qualified faculty to teach key subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and various Arts disciplines. The situation has become particularly dire in the newly established junior colleges in Mamdabad and ChinchanaChintakunta (CC Kunta), where all major subjects lack teaching staff.

With over 50 percent of the 11-12 government junior colleges in the district facing similar faculty shortages, students have been left in a difficult position, struggling with the absence of lecturers for essential subjects. Despite the start of the academic year three months ago, the government has yet to appoint regular teachers in these colleges, leading to significant academic setbacks for the students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

In response, the All India Students Federation (AISF) has called on the state government to fill these vacancies immediately, either through contract-based appointments or by hiring guest lecturers. “It is really a sorry state of affairs in our district. The government established new colleges but failed to appoint faculty for key subjects. Most of the junior colleges are suffering after the recent faculty transfers. We demand the government fill these vacancies immediately,” said Uma Maheshwar, AISF Telangana Assistant Secretary.

In view of this, the AISF has submitted a formal request to the District Intermediate Officer Someshwar, urging swift action. The student body has also warned that failure to address the issue will lead to large-scale protests.