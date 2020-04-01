Junior doctors withdraw protest call after Eatala's intervention

Hyderabad: Covid-19 tests done on junior doctors and teaching faculty from Niloufer Hospital have reportedly come negative much to the relief of the medical fraternity.

Also, the junior doctors who decided to boycott duties over lack of PPEs and N-95 masks withdrew their decision after Health Minister Eatala Rajender's intervention.

Nearly 20 doctors and teaching faculty went into isolation after a three-year-old boy undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital tested positive to Covid-19. Nearly 10 of them volunteered to undergo sample tests and their reports turned out negative.

However, they would be told to undergo one more test after a week's gap as the incubation period lasts for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister told junior doctors to approach his office directly if they find shortage of protective gear and masks in teaching hospitals.

He also directed Superintendents of all government teaching hospitals to pursue with TSMSIDC as soon as they are told about shortage of protective gear or masks in their hospital.