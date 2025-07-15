Justice AK Singh appointed Chief Justice of TG HC

Hyderabad:In a key judicial reshuffle, the Union government on Monday approved the transfer of Tripura High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, transferred Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, to be the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh obtained his LLB degree from the University of Delhi. In 1990, he got enrolled as Advocate and practiced at the Patna High Court from 1990 to 2000 and in the High Court of Jharkhand from 2001 till his elevation as Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand.

He was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand on January 24, 2012, and confirmed as permanent Judge on January 16, 2014. He acted as the Executive Chairman of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority from April 2021. Appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand on December 20, 2022, he continued as acting CJ till February 19, 2023.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura on April 17, 2023. Also, the Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court. Furthermore, Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar was transferred from the Telangana High Court to the Madras High Court. A notification has been released by the Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice to this effect.