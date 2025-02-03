Juveniles exhorted to have positive outlook

Mahabubnagar: Leading pediatrician Dr Shekar Vishlavath from Mahabubnagar attended as the chief guest at an event at the Government Juvenile Girls Observation Home in Kachiguda, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Addressing the young residents, Dr Shekar instilled confidence in them, encouraging them to embrace a new beginning with resilience and hope. He emphasised the importance of healthcare awareness among adolescent girls, highlighting the physical and emotional changes they experience during this phase of life. He also discussed hormonal shifts that may lead to confusion and urged the girls to prioritise their well-being.

The event, organised by the Juvenile Welfare & Correctional Services, aimed to provide guidance and motivation to the girls, helping them build a positive outlook on life. The Observation Home serves as a temporary reception and rehabilitation center for children in conflict with the law, providing them with care and support during legal proceedings under the Juvenile Justice (C&PC) Act, 2015.

Superintendent N Mythili expressed gratitude for Dr Shekar’s visit, acknowledging his efforts to uplift and educate the young girls. The event underscored the significance of community support in shaping a better future for these children.