K Keshava Rao Appointed as Public Affairs Advisor with Cabinet Rank by Telangana Govt.

The Telangana state government has announced the appointment of K Keshava Rao as a public affairs advisor with cabinet rank. A circular has been issued confirming his new role in advising the government on various public affairs matters.

The news comes shortly after Keshava Rao's recent move from the BRS to the Congress party. Along with this change in political affiliation, he has also resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership.

K Keshava Rao is expected to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as public affairs advisor to the Telangana government. His appointment signals a new direction for the state government in engaging with and addressing public concerns and issues.