  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

K Keshava Rao Appointed as Public Affairs Advisor with Cabinet Rank by Telangana Govt.

K Keshava Rao Appointed as Public Affairs Advisor with Cabinet Rank by Telangana Govt.
x
Highlights

The Telangana state government has announced the appointment of K Keshava Rao as a public affairs advisor with cabinet rank.

The Telangana state government has announced the appointment of K Keshava Rao as a public affairs advisor with cabinet rank. A circular has been issued confirming his new role in advising the government on various public affairs matters.

The news comes shortly after Keshava Rao's recent move from the BRS to the Congress party. Along with this change in political affiliation, he has also resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership.

K Keshava Rao is expected to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as public affairs advisor to the Telangana government. His appointment signals a new direction for the state government in engaging with and addressing public concerns and issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X