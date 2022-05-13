KA Paul meets Amit Shah, complains on KCR & KTR

New Delhi: Popular Evangelist and Prajashanti Party founder KA Paul on Thursday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Speaking to the media, KA Paul said that he discussed the recent political developments in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KTR were involved in the attack on him during his Siddipet visit and added that soon they will see the consequences of the attack on him. KA Paul added that Amit Shah assured him to take action against those who were involved in the attack on him. He further added that the Prajashanti party will contest in Telangana without any alliance.

On May 2, KA Paul was attacked by the TRS activists in the Telangana state. The incident took place in Jakkapur in the Siddhipet district., the founder of the Prajashanti Party, KA Paul, went to console the farmers of the state.

After that, when talking to the media, he was beaten by a TRS activist standing close to him. Immediately, the police moved KA Paul to a safe place and tried to catch the person who tried to attack him. After this incident, KA Paul expressed his anger over the police for their poor security measures.

KA Paul is an evangelist who started a political party named Prajashanti Party and contested the 2019 elections but could not get even one assembly or parliament. He is again busy in his political activities in Telangana state and questioning the KCR government.