Kadili Papahareshwaralayam temple decked up for Shivaratri celebrations

Nirmal: The Kadili Papahareshwaralayam Temple at Kadili village in Dilawarpur mandal is beautifully decorated for Shivaratri celebrations.

The temple sees grand festivities during the annual Shivaratri Mahotsavam. This year, the temple has been decked out in all its splendor for the celebrations. Devotees not only from Nirmal district but also from neighboring districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh flock to this sacred Shaivaite site in large numbers.

On the 26th, Wednesday, Mahashivaratri will be celebrated with the divine darshan (viewing) of the deity and the ceremonial wedding of Shiva and Parvati at midnight, creating a spectacular visual treat for the devotees. The temple committee members have assured that all necessary preparations have been made to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the devotees attending the festival.