Kadiyam Srihari questions ‘Father of Telangana’ claim



Senior leader Kadiyam Srihari on Thursday questioned how much longer BRS leaders intend to conduct politics using Telangana sentiment. He asserted that Mahatma Gandhi alone is the Father of the Nation of India and strongly questioned attempts to project anyone else with that title.

While touring Jangaon district and participating in various programmes, Srihari spoke to the media and strongly objected to efforts by KCR to claim the title of Father of Telangana. He questioned the legitimacy of such titles being self-bestowed without broader public acceptance from the citizens.

Who is this person being called the Father of the Nation, Srihari asked. He questioned what right anyone has to claim such a prestigious title, stating it is not enough for someone to call themselves that as the people of the country must accept it. In a sharp attack, Srihari questioned why such leaders were not coming among the public or discussing issues in the Assembly.