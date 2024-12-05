Kadiyam thanks people for electing him as MLA

Hanumakonda: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari assured the people of his constituency that developmental works worth Rs 1,000 crore would be initiated by March 31 next year.

Speaking at a programme held here on Wednesday, MLA Srihari distributed cheques of schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to beneficiaries.

He emphasised that welfare schemes are being directly delivered to beneficiaries without any corruption or middlemen.

Reflecting on his tenure, the MLA noted that he completed one year in office as of December 3 and has now stepped into his second year.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Station Ghanpur for their trust and support, acknowledging that he owes them an un-repairable debt. “No matter how much I do for Station Ghanpur, it will never be enough,” he said.

In the past year, he facilitated approvals for developmental works worth 745 crore in the constituency. These include: 200 crore Young India Integrated Residential School Complex to provide corporate-level education to students.

Rs 45 crore worth 100-bed hospital to enhance healthcare services. Rs 26 crore worth Integrated Divisional Office Complex, 148 crore CC lining for the main canal wfrom Ghanpur Reservoir to Nawabpet Reservoir to ensure irrigation water for two crop seasons. 30 crore degree college in the constituency center.

He highlighted the significant achievements under the Congress government during the past year, stating that he is prepared to prove these successes with evidence and challenged critics to counter them.