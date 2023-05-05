Kakatiya University to conduct TSICET-2023 on May 26 & 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday announced that the responsibility of conducting the TSICET-2023 is entrusted to Kakatiya University, Warangal for making admissions into MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The last date for registration and submission of online applications for the TSICET-2023 examinations is May 6 while May 12, is the last date for registration and submission of the online application form with a late fee of Rs 250, and May 18 with a late fee of Rs 500. Candidates will be allowed to do any corrections in their online applications from May 12 to 15.

75 test centres in 20 online regional centres (16 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) have been identified to conduct the exam on May 26 and 27, in four sessions. Candidates appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for TSICET-2023.