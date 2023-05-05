Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Kakatiya University to conduct TSICET-2023 on May 26 & 27
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday announced that the responsibility of conducting the TSICET-2023 is entrusted to Kakatiya University, Warangal for making admissions into MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2023-24.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday announced that the responsibility of conducting the TSICET-2023 is entrusted to Kakatiya University, Warangal for making admissions into MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2023-24.
The last date for registration and submission of online applications for the TSICET-2023 examinations is May 6 while May 12, is the last date for registration and submission of the online application form with a late fee of Rs 250, and May 18 with a late fee of Rs 500. Candidates will be allowed to do any corrections in their online applications from May 12 to 15.
75 test centres in 20 online regional centres (16 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) have been identified to conduct the exam on May 26 and 27, in four sessions. Candidates appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for TSICET-2023.