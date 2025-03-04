Collector instructs timely delivery of LPG cylinders

Live
East Godavari district collector P Prashanthi conducted a review meeting with gas dealers and agency representatives on Monday to discuss service improvements.
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prashanthi conducted a review meeting with gas dealers and agency representatives on Monday to discuss service improvements.
Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed gas agencies to ensure that LPG cylinders are delivered within 48 hours of booking and strictly prohibited demanding additional charges for door delivery.
She emphasised that under the Deepam 2 scheme, consumers must receive their gas cylinders within the stipulated 48-hour period without fail. She further instructed dealers to verify whether the subsidy amount has been credited to consumers’ bank accounts within 48 hours of delivery.
Additionally, the Collector mandated that delivery personnel be counselled against charging extra fees beyond the official bill amount. She pointed out that 408 beneficiaries under the Deepam 2 scheme in the district were yet to receive their subsidies and assured swift action to resolve the issue.
DSO M Naganjaneyulu, HP Gas representatives and dealers VK Ramarao, M Appaji, V Durgaprasad, S Shivakumar, and N Prasad were present.