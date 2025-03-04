AP clears Rs. 43,000 cr debt from previous regime: MLA

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has repaid Rs 43,000 crore worth of debts incurred during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he emphasised that the state government is making relentless efforts to stabilize the state’s financial situation.

He criticised the previous YSRCP administration for reckless borrowing and asserted that the current government is working to clear those debts.

Chowdary also said that under the YSRCP regime, Andhra Pradesh’s roads were severely damaged. However, the present government has already repaired 20,000 kilometres of roads, he claimed.

Highlighting the state’s financial progress, Chowdary remarked that for the firsttime, the AP budget has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark, crediting this achievement to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He assured that budget allocations have been made with due importance to all sectors, including agriculture, industry, and services. He further stated that welfare and development programmes have received higher allocations compared to the previous government.

The MLA also said that the NDA government has secured MoUs worth Rs 6 lakh crore in investments to boost AP’s development.

Commenting on the arrest of actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali, Chowdarycalled him an ‘ignorant loudmouth’ and warned that speaking irresponsibly about others’ families and women could lead to serious consequences. He stressed the need for strict punishment for individuals like Posani.