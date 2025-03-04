Demand to purchase red chilli at Rs. 20 K per quintal

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham has demanded the government to purchase red chilli stocks from farmers at Rs 20,000 per quintal due to the falling prices of red chillies. Led by General Secretary KVV Prasad, the Rythu Sangam leaders visited Asia’s largest Guntur Mirchi Yard on Monday to meet with farmers and discuss their issues. Farmers expressed their concerns about suffering losses from declining red chilli prices, stating that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 11,781 is inaccurate and unjust.

They accused commission agents of exploiting them by charging excessive commissions and taking more samples of red chillies and bags.

As a result, farmers feel they have no choice but to sell their stocks at lower prices. The state General Secretary of the AP Kavulu Raitula Sangam, P Jamalaiah, stated that traders have formed a syndicate that exploits chilli farmers in the Guntur Mirchi Yard.

He warned that if the government does not take action, they would initiate protests to support the chilli farmers.

Rythu Sangam leaders U Ramulu, V Hanuma Reddy, K Veera Reddy and P Sivaji were present.