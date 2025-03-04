  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Demand ups for MLC seat to ex MLA Sampath Kumar

Demand ups for MLC seat to ex MLA Sampath Kumar
x
Highlights

Gadwal: The demand for granting an MLC seat under the MLA quota to former Alampur MLA Dr SA Sampath Kumar has intensified, with leaders and activists...

Gadwal: The demand for granting an MLC seat under the MLA quota to former Alampur MLA Dr SA Sampath Kumar has intensified, with leaders and activists from the Madiga community urging the government to recognize his contributions.

Former Youth Congress District General Secretary Seenu, along with several Dalit leaders, has emphasized that denying this opportunity to Sampath Kumar would be a betrayal of the Madiga community.

Speaking at a gathering on Monday, Seenu stated that Kumar, a dedicated Congress leader for over 30 years, has remained loyal to the party despite electoral defeats.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick