Live
- Collector’s commitment to improved civic services
- Sehri Foods for Ramadan 2025: Stay Active and Hydrated Throughout Your Fast
- Red Lorry Film Festival: A Celebration of Telugu Cinema in Hyderabad
- iOS 18.4 Beta 2: Exciting New Features, Visual Intelligence, and Fresh Emojis
- Hyderabad Metro to Build Skywalks at All Stations for Safer Pedestrian Movement
- Two dead as boat overturns Ilin Godavari at Rajahmundry
- Gouds blame Minister Jupally for Neera cafe shutdown
- Chodaganga Deva’s great contributions are overlooked
- MacBook Air M4: Expected Launch, Price in India, Design, and Features
- Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign woman’s thigh sparks outrage
Just In
Demand ups for MLC seat to ex MLA Sampath Kumar
Highlights
Gadwal: The demand for granting an MLC seat under the MLA quota to former Alampur MLA Dr SA Sampath Kumar has intensified, with leaders and activists...
Gadwal: The demand for granting an MLC seat under the MLA quota to former Alampur MLA Dr SA Sampath Kumar has intensified, with leaders and activists from the Madiga community urging the government to recognize his contributions.
Former Youth Congress District General Secretary Seenu, along with several Dalit leaders, has emphasized that denying this opportunity to Sampath Kumar would be a betrayal of the Madiga community.
Speaking at a gathering on Monday, Seenu stated that Kumar, a dedicated Congress leader for over 30 years, has remained loyal to the party despite electoral defeats.
Next Story