Demand ups for MLC seat to ex MLA Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: The demand for granting an MLC seat under the MLA quota to former Alampur MLA Dr SA Sampath Kumar has intensified, with leaders and activists from the Madiga community urging the government to recognize his contributions.

Former Youth Congress District General Secretary Seenu, along with several Dalit leaders, has emphasized that denying this opportunity to Sampath Kumar would be a betrayal of the Madiga community.

Speaking at a gathering on Monday, Seenu stated that Kumar, a dedicated Congress leader for over 30 years, has remained loyal to the party despite electoral defeats.