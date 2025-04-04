Kalasha Launches ‘Vajra Kalasham’ – A Unique Diamond Jewelry Savings Scheme

Hyderabad: Kalasha Fine Jewels proudly introduces ‘Vajra Kalasham,’ an exclusive savings scheme for diamond jewelry. Clients can save for 10 months and receive an additional 1.5 months as a bonus, making it a smart and rewarding investment.

Marking its 8th Anniversary, Kalasha also unveiled the ‘Pellikuthuru Collection,’ a stunning bridal jewelry line. To commemorate this special milestone, eight esteemed clients were invited to inaugurate the collection, symbolizing the brand’s journey of elegance and trust.

Director Srinivas Chanda shared, “We are excited to launch ‘Vajra Kalasham,’ offering our clients a convenient way to invest in exquisite diamonds. We encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity.”

Director Ashika Chanda added, “The ‘Pellikuthuru Collection’ is thoughtfully designed for brides-to-be, blending tradition with elegance to make their special day even more memorable.”

With these new offerings, Kalasha continues its legacy of excellence, innovation, and customer-first craftsmanship.

For more information about Kalasha Fine Jewels please visit www.kalashajewels.com