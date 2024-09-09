Kaloji Jayanti Celebrated at BJP Office in Aija.

Gadwal : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the birth anniversary of renowned poet Kaloji Narayan Rao at its Aija office today. The event, organized under the leadership of Aija Town Convener Pradeep Kumar, paid tribute to Kalogi’s immense contributions to Telangana's language and culture.





BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy graced the occasion as the chief guest. He offered floral tributes to Kaloji Narayan Rao's portrait and delivered a speech highlighting Kalogi’s role in shaping Telangana's cultural identity. "Kalogi’s literary works are not only for books but also serve as a tool to sharpen the minds of the people. His vision for Telangana and its language made him a true 'People’s Poet,'" said Ramachandra Reddy.



He further emphasized the significance of the Telangana dialect, noting that while some may look down upon it, those who understand its value cherish its emotional depth. "Even as cultures and traditions change, the soul of the Telangana language remains strong. The feelings and emotions it conveys are unmatched by any other language," he added.



The event also saw the participation of BJP Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medi konda Bheemsen Rao, Town Co-Convener Kampati Bhagat Reddy, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Booth Presidents Raghu, Bheemesh, and other party members.



The gathering concluded with a renewed commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Telangana's language and culture.

