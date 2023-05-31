Kalvakuntla Kavitha comes in support for wrestlers

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday came in support of the women wrestlers who have been protesting for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.

Seeking action against the WFI president, she, in a tweet, said women wrestlers have brought pride to our country with their victories across the globe and that absolute silence by the government at the Centre is no response to the emerging issue. "It is the hard work, dedication and patriotism of our women #Wrestlers that showed this talent of India to the world.

The Government of India must think in the interest of the country in these 5 days. Even after a serious charge like POCSO, the accused is out in public, justice is no way can be denied to the victim, and the ongoing brutality with these gold medal awarded women players is absolutely reprehensible.