Kalwakurthy Excise Officials Conduct Major Raids on Illegal Arrack Trade

Nagar Kurnool : In a major crackdown, Kalvakurthi Excise officials carried out extensive raids on illegal arrack manufacturers and their supply centers across various villages, including JP Nagar Tanda, Bhagat Singh Tanda, and Ram Nagar Tanda, under the jurisdiction of Kalwakurthy Police Station. CI Venkata Reddy confirmed that the raids were conducted with the support of the excise police team.

During the operation, a total of 780 kilograms of black jaggery (used for illicit liquor production) stored in 26 bags were seized from the outskirts of JP Nagar Tanda. Additionally, 200 liters of jaggery liquor and 10 liters of arrack were destroyed. Two cases were registered in connection with the raids.

Kalwakurthy Excise SI Vivek, along with staff members Narya Mahesh, Bhimamma, and Parashuram, participated in the operation. CI Venkata Reddy warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in the illegal supply or sale of arrack and jaggery liquor, especially in view of the upcoming Sankranti festival.











