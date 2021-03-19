Kalyana Lakshmi cheques handed over to beneficiaries by Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav

Kadthal: Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav handed over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 53 beneficiaries belonging to various villages in Kadthal zone. During a meeting in Kadthal, the MLA presented the cheques to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were a boon for those having a girl child. Through the scheme the government provides Rs 1,00,116 for the marriage of girls, he said.

Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for introducing the scheme for the benefit of poor people, Jaipal Yadav said the scheme provided relief to people of weaker sections. After seeing the response of the people, he said the Chief Minister increased the benefit from Rs 50,116 to Rs 1,00,116 within a few years.

He later said that many States in the country were drawing inspiration from the TRS government to replicate such schemes.

Kadthal Sarpanch Lakshmi Narsimha Reddy, village zonal public representatives and other party leaders were also present.