Kalyana Lakshmi enhanced daughters' honour: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the State government's flagship programme Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak not only instilled confidence among the poor families but also enhanced daughters' honour on par with sons.



The Minister handed over Kalayana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 86 lakh to 86 beneficiaries of 13 wards of the town at their doorsteps.

The Minister enquired about the wellbeing of family members while handing over the cheques to them.

He also enquired about the ward issues and about the government schemes. Few beneficiaries were surprised on seeing the Minister at their doorsteps. Some women welcomed the Minister Jagadish to their homes with Mangala Harathi.

On the way to beneficiaries' homes , he interacted with residents of the respective wards and enquired about the issues of their locality and sought advice from them for the town development.

He enquired about the Aasara pensions during the interaction of few elderly women. He was accompanied by Municipal Chairman Annapoorna, councillors of respective wards and local leaders.