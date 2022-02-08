Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubaarak clock 15 lakh beneficiaries, MLC Kavitha tweets

With the number of Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi-mubarak beneficiaries in the state reaching 10 lakh, TRS leader and MLC Kavita said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been a torchbearer of the societal change in the state.



Kavitha said that she was elated to know that the beneficiaries of Kalyanalakshmi and Shaadi-mubarak schemes, which were ambitiously launched by the Telangana government, reached 10 lakh.

She also reminded that the Chief Minister is providing financial assistance for the marriages of poor girls through these two schemes which were started in 2014 for the first time in the country."The scheme helped the parents to avoid getting into debts for their daughter's marriage and marry off their daughter's happily," she said.

Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak scheme gives an assistance of ₹1,00,116 for the marriages of the girls from poor families. The scheme is also aimed at preventingchild marriages and a girl with above 18 years of age and belonging to any community with a combined annual income of her parents not exceeding ₹2 lakh.







