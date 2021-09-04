Kamareddy: 25 2BHK houses handed over

Kamareddy: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed 25 double bedroom houses and the new DWCRA Mahila Sangam building in Pocharam in Banswadamandal.

Addressing the gramasabha on the occasion, the Speaker said pure drinking water would be provided to every house through Singur project and added that tap connections would be given to those houses not having access to the Mission Bhagirathawater scheme. Congratulating the beneficiaries, he said that initially the double bedroom houses were allotted for the ones who had vacant land.

He urged that people build toilets in their homes and maintain cleanliness. He informed that as many as 10,000 houses were sanctioned for Banswada constituency alone in the State. Referring to the previous government in Andhra Pradesh, the Speaker slammed both Congress and Telugu Desam parties for building houses with poor quality and in cramped places.

He said that they didn't spend all the funds sanctioned for the construction of houses and the people were not happy about it.He assured thatthe government would bear the entire cost of double bedroom houses with 100 per cent subsidy without burdening the poor.

Srinivas Reddy lauded CM K Chandrashekar Rao, saying he was the only leader in the entire country who took up so many development works and welfare schemes for the people. On the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, he said over one crore houses were provided with pure drinking water.

The Speaker announced that a wedding hall would be constructed in the constituency at a cost of Rs 40 lakh which would be helpful to the people in Pocharam village. The event was attended by local representatives and officials.