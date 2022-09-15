Kamareddy: Cheetah dies in road accident

Kamareddy: A leopard died in a road accident in Kamareddy district on Wednesday late night.

A cheetah was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in a forest area of ​​Sadashivanagar mandal.

The forest department officers who came to know about the matter reached the spot and inspected it. The dead body of the leopard has been seized. FRO Ramesh and forest staff estimated the age of the leopard to be one to one and a half years old.

The cheetah's body was taken to the forest office for post-mortem.