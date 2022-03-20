Kamareddy: Congress party will expose anti-farmer policies of TRS Govt

Kamareddy: Former minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the Congress party would expose the anti-farmer policies of TRS government in a massive public meeting 'Mana Ooru-Mana Poru' at Yellareddy on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Shabbir Ali informed that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president & MP A Revanth Reddy would speak about the problems of paddy farmers and other issues during the 'Mana Ooru-Mana Poru' public meeting at Yellareddy on Sunday. He said declarations would be passed on the issues pertaining to farmers, unemployment and Beedi workers during the meeting. He appealed to the people to make the programme a grand success by participating in it in huge numbers. He said thousands of people from all constituencies of Kamareddy district have already confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Shabbir Ali said that the farmers were forced to live in extreme distress under the regimes of TRS in Telangana State and BJP at the Centre. He said neither Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao nor Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi were giving a concrete assurance on the procurement of paddy. He said that paddy gets cultivated in the Yasangi season in the Nizam Sagar ayacut. He said nearly 83,000 Metric Tonne of paddy was expected to be cultivated in the current season. However, he said as against the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs. 1960, the farmers were being offered a price of Rs. 1500-1600 per quintal. He said lack of clarity on paddy procurement was causing intense pain to the farming community.

He said Telangana was achieved after hundreds of people sacrificed their lives for the statehood cause. However, thousands of farmers, especially those cultivating paddy, are forced to end their lives due to the indifferent and negligent attitude of the KCR government.

The Congress leader slammed the TRS government for not resolving the problems pertaining to Dharani portal which proved to be a disaster for the farmers. He said lands belonging to lakhs of poor farmers have been placed under Restricted List which disabled them from either selling or purchasing those lands. Stating that the Dharani problem was widespread, he said even his agricultural lands in three survey numbers were not traceable in the Dharani portal. He said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was fully responsible for the continuous glitches in the Dharani portal. He said that a case of murder should be booked against the Chief Secretary whenever a farmer commits suicide due to glitches in Dharani website.

Shabbir Ali strongly condemned CM KCR for encouraging liquor consumption in Telangana. He said that the Chief Minister focused only on revenues while ignoring the fact that lakhs of youth got addicted to the liquor due to wrong policies of KCR Govt. He said that the Excise revenue at the time of formation of Telangana was only Rs. 11,000 Crore. But now this has increased to Rs. 31,000 per annum. He said that the Excise used to be the 5th largest source of revenue in the previous Congress regime. But now this has become the primary source under KCR Govt.