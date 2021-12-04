Kamareddy: Dilapidated building forces students to study under trees

Kamareddy: The Telangana government,which is boasting of providing free education from KG to PG, is limiting itself to announcement only. It is not providing infrastructure and quality teaching and not supporting the schools.

There are many schools across the State that were deprived of proper buildings despite having students and teachers. Pallegadda Thanda is one such village, located in Kamareddy district. Without a building, the shade of trees in Palle Prakruti Vanam became school for students.

There are 38 students and two teachers at Pallegadda Thanda primary school in Thadwai mandal. The students have to study under the trees at When it rains, they will take shelter in the adjoining Anganwadi building. After the rain subsides, they sit back under the trees in mud and study. This has been going on for the past four years. Students has to soak in rain and dry in summer.

Although there was a primary school building in Thanda, it was on the verge of collapse. Students and teachers did not dare to go inside and sit as the front of the building was partially collapsed.

Even though primary school building is in a state of disrepair and students are facing problems, neither the authorities nor the people's representatives are acting responsibility.

Pallegadda Thanda residents claimed that it is not appropriate to look down on the poor students and to neglect their education. The villagers made several requests for repairing the building, but to no avail.

Students are worried about snakes, scorpions, mosquitoes and other poisonous insects as they sit under trees. Midday meals also will be cooked outdoors. Students, teachers and parents have demanded that the authorities concerned must repair the existing building.

The School Principal was Hemalatha. Teacher Satish Kumar said, "Besides focusing on teaching, we should be vigilant for snakes and other poisonous insects."

