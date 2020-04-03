Kamareddy: Don't sell essential commodities at high prices says Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath asked the traders to be socially responsible and not to sell essential commodities at higher prices as the poor people are suffering during the present crisis.

Speaking at a meeting with Price Stabilization Committee at Kamareddy Collectorate chambers on Thursday, the Collector directed them to reduce the prices of six essential commodities, after comparing the prices of these commodities in other States and other districts.

Stating that there is a price difference of Rs 3 to Rs 5 of the commodities, he said oil price was increased by Rs 100 per kg, red gram by Rs 100, green gram by Rs 125 and wheat rava by Rs 36 per kg and wheat flour by Rs 48 per kg.

Additional Collectors Yadi Reddy and Venkatesh Dothre, RDO Rajendra Kumar, Tahsildar Amin Singh and traders participated in the meeting.