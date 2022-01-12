Kamareddy: Job not a problem for skilled person abroad

Kamareddy: Director of Self-Employment and Training Officer KV Nayak said that students need to study hard to get employment abroad.

Jukkal MLA Hanmant Shinde, Nayayak participated in the Sankranti celebrations organised under the auspices of GR Memorial Welfare at the Government ITI College, Bichkunda mandal in Kamareddy district on Tuesday. Students were also presented prizes on the occasion.

Speaking at the conference, KV Nayak said that if a person has done the ITI courses and acquires good skills he can easily get job abroad and grow in his carrier in just two years.

Naik suggested that it was not possible for every educated person to get government jobs and that every educated person should use his knowledge to settle down and fulfill his parents' dreams.

The director praised the hard work and perseverance of the MLA in setting up schools in Jukkal constituency. KV Nayak said that being an educated MLA made it possible for him to set up so many schools in the constituency.

The MLA said that he would work hard to get two more degree colleges, one PG college and a polytechnic college sanctioned for the constituency with the government assistance in the coming days.

A cope lab, electrical mission and library rooms were inaugurated in the college. College principal TS Venkata Siva Rao, GR Memorial Social Welfare president Naresh Babu, Bikunda MP Ashok Patil, Market Committee Chairman Mallikarjun Patil, RSS leader Baswaraj Patil, Dr Raju, RD Narsaya, Sitaramulu, AD KV Chandrasekhar, ITI Superintendent along with staff college students and alumni participated.