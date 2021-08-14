Kamareddy: Meet held to expedite NH-161 works

Kamareddy: Kamareddy District Collector A Sarath on Friday disclosed that a joint survey of a 68-km stretch of National Highway 161 in Kamareddy district has been completed.



Holding a review meeting with officials on the progress of National Highway 161 works on Friday at the camp office Kamareddy, he said that a survey should be conducted on electricity glitches from Pocharam to Nasurullahabad. Electric poles and transformers obstructing road construction works should be removed. The Collector stated that an estimate should be made for re-establishing them.

Additional Collector in-charge of the district D Venkata Madhavarao, District Forest Officer Nikhita, Revenue Division Officers S Srinu, Raja Goud, District Electricity Department Superintendent Engineer Shesharao, District Survey Land Records Assistant Director Srinivas, Collectorate Ayo Ravinder, Revenue, Transco, National Highway andMission Bhagiratha officials were present.