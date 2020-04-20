Kamareddy: Migrant worker dies, body shifted to hospital on cycle

A migrant worker who was residing at the migrant workers camp died at Kamareddy under suspicious circumstances on Sunday. When his colleagues tried to handover the body to the deceased family, the police ordered an autopsy.

A civil worker was entrusted to shift the body to the government general hospital in Kamareddy. He called up the 108 emergency vehicle but were not available at the time. With no other being found, the worker wrapped the body in a blanket and shifted it to the hospital on his cycle.

The deceased identified as Raju, a native of Nirmal district is said to have been suffering from a prolonged illness. However, after the autopsy, Raju's body was shifted to Nirmal. An enquiry was ordered by Kamareddy RDO into the incident.