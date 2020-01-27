Kamareddy: N Jahnavi, P Sushma vying for Kamareddy civic chief post

Kamareddy: With two candidates of the same party vying for Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson post, it will be a suspense for all until the TRS high command declares the name. Pipri Sushma and Nittu Jahnavi are in the race for the post.

Chairman and Deputy Chairman election will be held on Monday (January 27), which is for namesake only. Councillors will take oath at the special meeting at 10.30 am and later at 12.30 pm municipal chairman and deputy chairman will be elected.

Pipri Sushma served as the Municipal Chairman till June 2019 and her experience in municipal governance will be an added qualification for her.

Whereas Nittu Jahnavi's education and young age are her plus points. Her father and TRS senior leader Nittu Venugopal Rao, who is very close to party Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao, to give a chance to his daughter. He was with the BJP during the last municipal elections and supported Pipri Sushma in getting elected as the chairperson. He brought eight councillors from the BJP into the TRS during the Assembly elections, which made Gampa Govardhan as Kamareddy MLA.

TRS won majority seats in Machareddy mandal reportedly with the help of Venugopal Rao and KTR reportedly promised him of giving the municipal chairperson post. Since this post is reserved for women, Venugopal Rao asking the post to be allotted to his daughter.

The party has to have 26 councillors to grab the Kamareddy chairman seat and the TRS has 23 out of the total 49 wards. Congress won 12, BJP won 8 and independents won in 6 wards.

It is to be noted here that the winning independents are the sympathisers of the pink party. According to sources, Jahnavi's name for the post is almost confirmed.