Kamareddy: Officials told to plant saplings in 5 rows

Kamareddy: District Collector Sarath directed the officials that the Avenue Plantation under the Harita Haram scheme should be taken up on both sides of the road on National Highways and rural road areas. The Collector on Saturday inspected the vacant lands for planting trees in Bhikkanur mandal Jangampally suburb.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the plants would be planted in vacant lots on both sides of National Highway No 44 from Baswapur in Bikaner mandal to Sadashivanagar mandal Daggi village suburb.

The Collector directed the forest officials to plant saplings in 5 rows along the road. The Collector stated that plants would be planted on the premises of new Collectorate.

Sarath suggested that forest officials should plant seedlings in vacant lots. Almond, Apricot, Mango, Mead, Juvi and Mahogany should to be planted. The Collector directed the authorities to expedite the new collector rates works. Sarath also visited the Collectorate Park. Additional Collector in charge of the district B Venkata Madhavarao, Joint District DFO Sunil Kumar, ZP CEO Saya Gowda and R&B officials were present.