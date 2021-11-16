Kamareddy: Officials urged to solve public issues speedily

Kamareddy: Additional Collector in-charge Venkatamadhav on Monday directed the officials to solve all the problems at the earliest received in form of complaints during the 'Prajavani session'.

He directed the concerned officials of the departments to immediately address the complaints received in 'Prajavani session'.

He took part in 'Prajavani' session at the Integrated District Office Complex and interacted with the public the grievances that they are facing. He assured that the complaints received in the 'Prajavani session' will be handed over to the concerned department officials and will be instructed to solve the issues at the earliest.

He informed that about 60 people have sought help from additional Collector in-charge to solve the issues. The issues that people facing are revenue (43), DA (1), endowments (2)

DPO (7), electricity (2), forest (1), marketing (1), municipal (1), DRDO (1) and SP (1).

District Agriculture Officer Bhagyalakshmi, District SC Corporation ED Dayanand, District Fisheries Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Horticulture Officer Sanjeeva Rao, DPO in-charge Rajendra Prasad and officials of various departments were present on the occasion.