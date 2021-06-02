Kamareddy: Panchayat Secretary found dead under suspicious circumstances

Kamareddy: A young man named Rathod Mohan (24) accidentally fell from the top of a building and died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday wee hours at the Pitlam Mandal headquarters in Kamareddy district.

Police contingents said the deceased was a resident of Vithalvadithanda in Pedda Kodapgal Mandal. The deceased was serving as the Panchayat Secretary in Pedda Kodapgal GP.

Mohan came to the NREGS Employment Guarantee Technical Assistants' Room for Rent in a Government Teacher's House in Pitlam. Mohan, along with his technical assistant friends in that room, had a liqueur drinking party until well past midnight on Monday.

Mohan was staying with them in the multi-story building when the colleagues told him that he had gone home drunk at night. Rathod Mohan was found dead in front of the building just before dawn. The colony residents were shocked to see Rathod Mohan lying in a pool of blood in the morning. However, there were signs that Mohan had head injuries and died due to excessive bleeding. Doubts have been raised as to whether Mohan accidentally fell down the stairs at night and died or was killed.

Local SI Ranjit inspected the spot. Case is being investigated, Relatives are demanding a comprehensive investigation into the death.