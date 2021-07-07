Kamareddy: Responsibility for plant care rests with nearby farmers

Kamareddy: District Collector Sarath said that, where a person takes a farm adjacent to the road where avenue plantation has taken place, the responsibility of caring for the plants lies with the nearby farmers.

On Tuesday, the Collector inspected the saplings planted during the avenue plantation programme in Krishnajiwadi, Thaduwai, Kankal, KaradPalli in Thadwai Mandal, Juvvadi in Gandhari mandal and Janagam villages in Sadashivanagar mandal. After the visit he reached his camp office and interacted with mandal authorities, panchayat secretaries on Haritha Haram plantation and Palle Pragathi through teleconference.

The Collector asked to collect the donations from donors for the development of the villages.

The Collector suggested that the donors who made donations should be honored at the Gram Sabhas on July 10.

The Collector asked to plant saplings at business complexes in the villages on July 9. He suggested that the plant should be named after their family members who planted them with the help of traders. The Collector said that the work should be expedited so that the compost sheds, Vaikuntha Dhamas and Palle Prakruti Vanalu in the villages can be used by July 10. Labor programmes should be carried out extensively in the villages on a daily basis. If there are power problems, they should be brought to the notice of Transco officials and the problems should be resolved, the collector added.

Additional Collector of District Local Bodies Venkatesh Dhotre, District Panchayat Officer Sunanda, DLPO Saibaba, Employment Guarantee APDs Sayanna and Srikanth were present.