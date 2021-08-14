Kamareddy: Role of statistics key in planning growth

Kamareddy: Kamareddy District Collector A Sarath said progress would be possible with the planned step if there was statistical data on all aspects of the people of the district. The Collector on Friday unveiled the 2019-20 District Statistical Handbooks designed by District Chief Planning Officer Rajaram at Collectors chamber in Kamareddy.

He said without statistics our systems would change like a blind man looking for a black cat that is not in a dark room. He asked the Statistical Officers to provide correct numerical information without ambiguity. Statisticians who use the statistics tool should always be responsible to the community by remembering the ones like eyes, nose, ears, tongue and body of society, he added.



He also said the information in the District Statistical Handbooks would be useful for officials of various departments, public representatives, the public and students appearing for competitive examinations.

District Head of Local Bodies Collector Venkatesh Dhotren, District Chief Planning Officer R Rajaram, District Panchayat Officer Sunanda, District Agriculture Officer Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Statistical Officer Sivakumar, staff Laxman, Rajasekhar, Ramesh, Gopi and others were also present.