Kamareddy: Shabbir holds interactive session with beedi workers

Kamareddy: Former Minister & ex-leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has assured the Beedi workers that the Congress party would provide all required assistance to protect their livelihood, health and survival. As part of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan, Shabbir Ali held an interactive session with Beedi workers, thekedar and others related to the industry at Kamareddy District Congress Committee office on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that nearly seven lakh workers were employed by 14 major Beedi industries in Telangana State. However, he said that the BJP government at the Centre and BRS government in the State did nothing to eradicate poverty among Beedi workers or address their health concerns. Referring to a recent study done on the condition of Beedi workers of Telangana, he said the workers were getting poor wages, facing exploitation by middlemen and they have no social security. He said lakhs of workers were forced to continue with the Beedi industry as they do not have any alternative means of livelihood.

Shabbir Ali said the workers, mainly women, were dependent on Beedi rolling for their livelihood. He said most of the Beedi workers were suffering from serious health problems. However, he said they have no access to medical facilities. At least there is no ESI hospital for Beedi workers anywhere in the country, including Kamareddy.

The Congress leader slammed the BJP government at the Centre for imposing 28 per cent GST on the Beedi industry. He said that the move was intended for crippling the entire industry although it employs lakhs of people. Further, he said that the Modi government was proposing to enact a new law to shut down the Beedi industry. He alleged that the Modi government was targeting the poor Beedi workers in the name of discouraging tobacco. He asked why BJP and BRS governments were not discouraging the consumption of cigarettes and liquor in the same manner.