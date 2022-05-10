Kamareddy: Speaker assures help to accident victims families

Kamareddy: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasareddy has assured that the Telangana state government will be instrumental in providing livelihood to those who lost their family heads in a road accident.

Speaker and MP BB Patil on Monday paid tributes to the dead in Chillargi village and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Six people of Chillargi village were killed in a road accident at Annasagar Tanda in Yellareddy mandal on Sunday evening. Upon reaching the village, the Speaker consoled the family members of the deceased. Srinivasareddy said the State government would provide an exgratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the incident. The speaker said the financial assistance of Rs 50,000 would be provided to the injured. He said the children of the families of the deceased would be educated on behalf of the government. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil personally provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of the deceased. BB Patil handed over financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to decead's families for funeral expenses. He provided financial assistance to a family in Kathepalli village. In total, BBPatil provided financial assistance of Rs 3.5 lakh to the families of the seven deceased.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil, Pitlam ZPTC Srinivas Reddy, MPP Kavitha Vijay, Annaram Venkat Ram Reddy, Vasari Ramesh, former MLA Gangaram, Arunatara, Dongli Society Chairman, NDCCB Director Rampatil, Akshay Patil, Jagadish were present at the cremation. Pitlam Former ZPTC Pratap Reddy, Chillargi Ramesh, Kummari Ramulu, Gadugu Gangadhar, Katepally Vijay Desai BJP Ramu attended the funeral.