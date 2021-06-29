Kamareddy: Thieves rob 12 houses in two villages

Kamareddy: Thieves broke into 12 locked houses in two villages in Yellareddy mandal in the district on Monday night.

According to information, the thieves robbed nine houses of Madiga Venkaiah, Madiga Pedda Sailu, Chinna Sailu, Kashiram, Kummari Ramulu, Balamani, Boini Srinu, Kummari Anjaiah and Kummari Sailu in Kokkonda village. They robbed three houses in Adavi Lingala village.

SI Swetha inspected the robbed houses and said that clues team was collecting fingerprints from the spot. A case was registered and investigation is on. According to victims, Rs 1.20 cash and 30 tulas of silver jewellery was stolen.