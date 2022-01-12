Kamareddy: Woman strangles drunkard husband to death

Kamareddy: Fed up with every day quarrel, a woman strangled her drunkard husband to death in the city on Monday night

According to DSP Somnath, Afroz, 38, resident of Azampura Colony in Kamareddy town, earned his living by trading ginger and garlic. He used to consume alcohol every day and mentally harass his wife Farzana.

On Monday night, when Afroz was fast asleep, Farzana strangled him with chunni. Afroz was the second husband of Farzana, who separated from her first husband and married him. From her first husband Farzana has a son who is about 15 years old and stays with her.

However, police are investigating whether Afroz was killed by Farzana or by someone else. Afroz's body was shifted to the district hospital for postmortem.

Accused Farzana was taken into police custody.