Kanti Velugu a great boon to poor: Gutha

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that the Kanti Velugu scheme being implemented by the Telangana State government is an ideal scheme, benefiting all sections of people, especially the poor.

On Friday, he handed over eyeglasses sanctioned under the KantiVelugu scheme to the beneficiaries in his native village Urumadla of Chityala mandal in the district. He informed that the State government was implementing many unique schemes for the welfare of the people, making Telangana State a role model in the country.

He said that KCR is the only Chief Minister providing RythuBandhu and RythuBimaschemes to the farmers. He said that free eye screening would be conducted for all the people of the State and eyeglasses provided at free of cost to the needy.

He reminded the people that even Delhi CM Kejriwal was all praise for the KantiVelugu scheme.