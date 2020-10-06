Kapil Chits gives accidental insurance amount to victim's widow

Nalgonda: Kapil Chits Private Limited Yadadri Regional Manager B Yadagiri along with Kapil Health Club AGM G Ravinder Reddy and Nalgonda Branch Manager Upender handed over insurance claim check for Rs 8 lakh to Meda Sujatha, wife of Meda Keshava Reddy, the chit holder of Rs 15,00,000 group.



As per rules and regulations of the company, Accidental Insurance was covered in the name of Meda Keshava Reddy through Kapil Health Club. Keshava Reddy died after falling from his house in November last year. Hence, on behalf of Kapil Chits management, company regional and local officials handed over insurance claim cheque for an amount of Rs 8 lakh to Meda Sujatha Keshavaredy at the company office premises on Hyderabad road in Nalgonda town on Monday.

Kapil Nalgonda branch staff Venugopal, Saidulu, Srinu, Satyanarayana, Ashok, Santhosh and others were present on the occasion.