Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Nagabhushanam School

Adilabad: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations were held with great solemnity at Nagabhushanam School, in Boath constituency of Adilabad district. On this occasion, students captivated the audience by dressing up as soldiers, embodying the spirit of patriotism.

School correspondent Kishore Kumar addressed the gathering, explaining that in 1999, the Pakistani military infiltrated the Kargil region of India and occupied several strategic posts. In response, the Indian Army launched “Operation Vijay.” For nearly three months, Indian soldiers fought valiantly in harsh weather conditions and at high altitudes in mountainous terrain. Ultimately, on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army defeated the Pakistani forces completely and reclaimed the territory.

He emphasized that every year on July 26, India commemorates this great victory as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Teachers and students participated.